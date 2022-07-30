 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

