This evening in Moline: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings o…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of …
For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though…
For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Wednesday.…