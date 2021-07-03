Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89.69. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.