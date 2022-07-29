This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though …
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Par…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partly clo…