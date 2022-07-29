 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

