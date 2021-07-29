 Skip to main content
Jul. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Moline. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

