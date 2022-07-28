 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

