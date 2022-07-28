Moline's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Par…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Partly c…