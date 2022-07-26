Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.