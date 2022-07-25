Jul. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.