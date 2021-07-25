Jul. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.