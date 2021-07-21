For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It …
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The sunshi…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Ke…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
For the drive home in Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in…