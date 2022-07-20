For the drive home in Moline: Clear. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.