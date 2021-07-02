For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
