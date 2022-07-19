Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
