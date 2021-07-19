Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.