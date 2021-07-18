Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Mostly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.