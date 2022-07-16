Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Sunday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.