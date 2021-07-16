Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
