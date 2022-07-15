For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
