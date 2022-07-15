Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.