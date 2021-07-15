This evening's outlook for Moline: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in th…
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cl…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Most likely, t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We will see…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 74F. Winds SSW at…