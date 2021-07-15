Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.