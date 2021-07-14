Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
