Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.