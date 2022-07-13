Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Models are sugges…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an um…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies to…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…