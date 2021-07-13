Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Generally fair. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.