This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
