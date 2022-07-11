For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
