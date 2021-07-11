This evening in Moline: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Moline. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 30% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities