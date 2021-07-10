Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.