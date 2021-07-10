Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Moline. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
