 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Moline Dispatch & Rock Island Argus is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Courtesy Car City of Moline

Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News