Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

