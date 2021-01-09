 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

Moline's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 18.25. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News