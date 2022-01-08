This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy with light freezing rain in the evening. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . A 5-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
- Updated
Strong winds will cause blowing snow and very low "feels like" temperatures across Iowa through Thursday morning. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. -4 degrees is today's low. Pa…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
For the drive home in Moline: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. Today's forecasted low …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel even colder at 5. A -11-degree low is fore…