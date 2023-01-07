Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.