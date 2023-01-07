 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Snow continues for the Quad Cities Thursday

Snow continues for the Quad Cities Thursday

Light to moderate snow showers will still be around today as an area of low pressure works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News