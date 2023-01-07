This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
