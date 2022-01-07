 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Partly cloudy. Low 2F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

