Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.56. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.