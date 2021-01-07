This evening in Moline: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.56. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26.45. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 26.56…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Moline today. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degr…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.68…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Overcast. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temper…
Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures ba…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 23.76. We'll see a…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcaste…
This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds. Low near 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Moline Monday, with temperat…