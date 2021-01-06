 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News