 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Snow continues for the Quad Cities Thursday

Snow continues for the Quad Cities Thursday

Light to moderate snow showers will still be around today as an area of low pressure works over us. See how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end in our weather update.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News