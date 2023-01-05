This evening's outlook for Moline: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
