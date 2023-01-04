This evening in Moline: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Thursday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Snow is expected for many in Iowa today and tomorrow, but some will be seeing more than others. Find out how the snow totals are going to play out and when the activity will come to an end here.
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to last night's cold front. Rain is expected to return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
