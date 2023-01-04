 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Thursday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Watch from THU 12:00 AM CST until SUN 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

