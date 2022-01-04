Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy skies early then becoming mostly cloudy later at night. Low near 10F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
