For the drive home in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
- Updated
Three years ago this morning we set the all-time record low of -33 degrees 0in the Quad Cities. Wind chills dipped below -50.
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. 17 degrees is today's low. E…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 17-degree low is forecaste…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. 14 degrees is today's low. E…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 3-degree low is forecasted…