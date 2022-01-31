 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Moline will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

