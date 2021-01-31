Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.71. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 20.24. A 26-degree…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.47. 27 degrees is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 15.42. Today's forecasted …
Moline's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times in the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low 27F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
This evening in Moline: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. S…
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is…
For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatu…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.22. 3 degrees is …