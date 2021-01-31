 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.71. 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News