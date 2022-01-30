 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News