Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Sunday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

