Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to last night's cold front. Rain is expected to return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
Temperatures in Moline will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Keep a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area …
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is f…