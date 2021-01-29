 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Moline's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 26F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Moline could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

