Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds overnight. Low 3F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

