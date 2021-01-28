 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds overnight. Low around 10F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.64. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

