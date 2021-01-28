This evening's outlook for Moline: A few clouds overnight. Low around 10F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.64. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.47. 27 degrees is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 21.25. Today's forecasted …
Moline people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 11.36. 5 degrees is today'…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 15.42. Today's forecasted …
Moline's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Gusty winds at times in the evening. Areas of blowing snow. Low 27F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
Moline's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with tempera…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 14.22. 3 degrees is …
It will be a cold day in Moline, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatu…