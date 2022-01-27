 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

This evening in Moline: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . A 3-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

