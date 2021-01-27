For the drive home in Moline: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 22.96. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities
