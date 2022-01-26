 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: A few clouds. Low 14F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News