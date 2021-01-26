Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.89. A 2-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.