Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Quad-Cities

For the drive home in Moline: Bitterly cold. Clear skies. Low -11F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

Local Weather

